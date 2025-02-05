Gurugram Gears Up for Vintage Car Extravaganza at 21 Gun Salute Concours

Gurugram is gearing up to reinforce its reputation as India's vintage car capital with the upcoming 11th edition of the 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance. This prestigious showcase, renowned globally for vintage and classic cars, will take place from February 21 to 23, 2025. Car enthusiasts will be taken on a nostalgic journey through automotive history with a rally starting at India Gate and concluding at Ambience Greens, Golf Course, in Gurugram.

The event is expected to feature an unparalleled lineup of 125 rare vintage and classic cars, alongside 50 heritage motorcycles. Exhibits will include the distinguished 1939 Delahaye, epitomizing luxury and craftsmanship, and the debut of the 1932 Lancin Austura Pininfarina, among others. Legendary brands like Rolls-Royce and Bentley will be present, showcasing unique tales of innovation and heritage preservation.

Beyond automobiles, the event promises a cultural spectacle, highlighting performances of traditional Indian dances like Kathak and Bharatnatyam. According to Madan Mohan, Founder of the 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust, Gurugram is fast emerging as a leading destination for vintage car tourism in India due to its favorable infrastructure and thriving automotive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)