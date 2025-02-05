Prime Minister Modi to Boost Development at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the anticipated arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Guwahati airport on February 24 at around 5 pm. The Prime Minister is set to grace the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit starting from February 24, where he will witness the Jhumoir performance, and on February 25, he will speak at the summit from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

In preparation for this significant event, the Chief Minister has also highlighted the involvement of several Union Ministers in the conclave. During a recent visit to Delhi, CM Sarma met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss crucial infrastructure projects like the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, the Majuli-Jorhat bridge, and the Numaligarh-Gohpur tunnel, alongside reviewing other key developments.

Moreover, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has conducted a preparatory meeting for 'Jhumoir Binondini,' a grand cultural event set to take place on February 24, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. This meeting aimed at ensuring a successful representation of Assam's vibrant cultural heritage.

Previously, CM Sarma engaged in discussions with PM Modi at Parliament House. Expressing gratitude, he acknowledged the central government's approval of a urea plant in Namrup, which he described as a transformative step in Assam's development. Additionally, the forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit was discussed, with CM Sarma appreciating PM Modi's guidance and support.

