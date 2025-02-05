Rising Tensions: Maoist Attacks Escalate in Dantewada

In a disturbing escalation of violence, a civilian was killed by Maoist insurgents in Dantewada district, police officials have confirmed. The victim, Harma Hemla, was accused of being a police informer in Kakadi village, located within Aranpur police station jurisdiction.

The brutal murder transpired late Tuesday night, when Maoists reportedly stormed Hemla's residence and abducted him before taking his life. This marks the latest in a string of attacks, with Naxalites claiming the lives of three other villagers in both Dantewada and Bijapur areas over the past 48 hours.

Locals reported the attack to the police, prompting a probe into the heinous act. Meanwhile, authorities revealed another civilian killing dated February 2, linked to Maoist actions in Kiyer village, Bhamragad Tehsil, Gadchiroli. Superintendent of Police, Neelotpal, has noted evidence suggesting Maoists labeled the victim, Sukhram Madavi, a police collaborator.

