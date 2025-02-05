Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Maoist Attacks Escalate in Dantewada

Maoist insurgents have intensified attacks in India's Dantewada region, killing a civilian accused of being a police informer. The violence, which resulted in four civilian deaths in recent days, signals heightened tensions. Authorities continue investigations into the incidents as community fears rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:42 IST
Rising Tensions: Maoist Attacks Escalate in Dantewada
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing escalation of violence, a civilian was killed by Maoist insurgents in Dantewada district, police officials have confirmed. The victim, Harma Hemla, was accused of being a police informer in Kakadi village, located within Aranpur police station jurisdiction.

The brutal murder transpired late Tuesday night, when Maoists reportedly stormed Hemla's residence and abducted him before taking his life. This marks the latest in a string of attacks, with Naxalites claiming the lives of three other villagers in both Dantewada and Bijapur areas over the past 48 hours.

Locals reported the attack to the police, prompting a probe into the heinous act. Meanwhile, authorities revealed another civilian killing dated February 2, linked to Maoist actions in Kiyer village, Bhamragad Tehsil, Gadchiroli. Superintendent of Police, Neelotpal, has noted evidence suggesting Maoists labeled the victim, Sukhram Madavi, a police collaborator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025