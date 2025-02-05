Pioneering Green Hydrogen: Himachal's Bold Step Towards Renewable Energy Leadership

In a landmark move towards renewable energy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for North India's pioneering 1-MW green hydrogen plant in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Tasked to be completed within a year, this project is a collaboration between Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited and Oil India Limited, with an estimated cost of Rs 9.04 crore.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated Himachal Pradesh's ambition to become India's leading green energy state by March 2026. By developing the Dabhota Green Hydrogen Plant, the state marks significant progress in its renewable energy initiatives, prioritizing sustainability as a core objective.

An official statement highlighted the meticulous planning behind this project. The selected 4,000-square-metre site will produce hydrogen through electrolysis, utilizing renewable power sources and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions. Once operational, the plant is expected to produce 1,54,395 kilograms of green hydrogen annually.

