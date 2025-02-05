Left Menu

Pioneering Green Hydrogen: Himachal's Bold Step Towards Renewable Energy Leadership

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has initiated North India's first 1-MW green hydrogen plant in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Developed by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited and Oil India Limited, the project aligns with the state's aim to be India's first green energy state by March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:06 IST
Pioneering Green Hydrogen: Himachal's Bold Step Towards Renewable Energy Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move towards renewable energy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for North India's pioneering 1-MW green hydrogen plant in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Tasked to be completed within a year, this project is a collaboration between Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited and Oil India Limited, with an estimated cost of Rs 9.04 crore.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated Himachal Pradesh's ambition to become India's leading green energy state by March 2026. By developing the Dabhota Green Hydrogen Plant, the state marks significant progress in its renewable energy initiatives, prioritizing sustainability as a core objective.

An official statement highlighted the meticulous planning behind this project. The selected 4,000-square-metre site will produce hydrogen through electrolysis, utilizing renewable power sources and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions. Once operational, the plant is expected to produce 1,54,395 kilograms of green hydrogen annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025