Finance Ministry Calls for Final Supplementary Demand Proposals

The finance ministry is calling for expenditure proposals for the second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants for fiscal year 2025 from various ministries. These proposals are set to be tabled during the ongoing Budget session.

An office memorandum mandates ministries to submit their supplementary proposals by February 12. Eligible demands include cases where advances from the Contingency Fund were granted and payments against court decrees.

The memorandum further advises ministries to make projections within the Revised Estimate 2024-25 ceiling following a thorough and objective fund requirement assessment. Authorities must identify savings within their grants to prevent infructuous or inflated demands, avoiding the need to surrender funds post-supplementary grant approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)