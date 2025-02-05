Left Menu

Mexico's Ambitious Power Expansion Plan for 2030

Mexico plans to expand its power generation capacity by 29.07 gigawatts by 2030 through a $22.4 billion investment. The plan includes 51 projects, with public funds spearheading development, focusing heavily on renewable energy sources like wind and solar power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:57 IST
Mexico's government is rolling out an ambitious plan to add 29.07 gigawatts of new power generation capacity by 2030. This initiative will require an investment estimated at $22.4 billion, according to the state-owned electricity company CFE.

The current national power sector in Mexico boasts an installed generating capacity of nearly 95 gigawatts, as reported by government data from 2023. Much of the country's electricity is generated using natural gas and fuel oil. However, the 2030 expansion plan encompasses 51 projects, half of which were originally started by the previous administration, a CFE presentation revealed.

Emilia Calleja, newly appointed director of the CFE, highlighted that the plan also encompasses 16 wind and solar power projects aimed for completion in 2027 or 2028. Speaking at President Claudia Sheinbaum's regular morning press conference, Calleja emphasized that much of the new power sector development will be publicly funded, with the CFE playing a leading role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

