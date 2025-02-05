Left Menu

Iran's Call for Unity in OPEC Against U.S. Sanctions

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian encourages OPEC members to unite against U.S. sanctions aimed at reducing Tehran's oil exports. Pezeshkian believes collective action will thwart U.S. efforts. Iran's oil minister warns that unilateral sanctions could destabilize energy markets, while Iran prepares strategies to counter U.S. measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:41 IST
President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on OPEC members to stand united against U.S. sanctions designed to cut Iran's oil exports to zero. The President emphasized that coordinated action could shield them from U.S. pressure.

Speaking to OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, Pezeshkian warned that unilateral sanctions would destabilize global energy markets and harm consumers worldwide. He highlighted the need to depoliticize the oil market to ensure energy security.

Iranian oil exports have fluctuated due to U.S. policies, notably declining sharply during Trump's initial sanctions in 2018. Iran's oil minister, Mohsen Paknejad, indicated that Tehran is ready with strategies to handle further potential sanctions while identifying upstream investments as a critical future challenge for the oil markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

