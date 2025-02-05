Gujarat's Hat-Trick Triumph: Dominating the Republic Day Tableaux
Gujarat has achieved an impressive streak by winning the Popular Choice award for its tableaux at three consecutive Republic Day parades from 2023 to 2025. Celebrating renewable energy, tourism, and heritage themes, these achievements were honored during a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Gujarat's consecutive victories in the Popular Choice category at the Republic Day Parade were honored during a State Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, according to a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office. The Cabinet celebrated the state's remarkable accomplishment.
For three years running, Gujarat's tableau has captured the Popular Choice award, triumphing over other state displays at the Kartavya Path event in New Delhi. Since 2023's 74th Republic Day Parade, Gujarat has led in captivating public votes with themes like renewable energy.
Notably, each year's tableau focused on a key theme. In 2023, it highlighted Gujarat's renewable energy advancements, underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sustainable energy vision. The 2024 tableau, inspired by Dhorodo's international recognition, also excelled, ranking second in the Jury's Choice. This year, heritage and development were honored, cementing Gujarat's hat-trick of victories.
