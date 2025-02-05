Left Menu

BP Strikes New Oil and Gas Discovery in Egypt

BP has announced a new oil and gas discovery in Egypt's King Mariout Block, located in the Mediterranean Sea. Egypt's Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, shared the news during a televised press conference and indicated that more information about the discovery will be released soon.

Updated: 05-02-2025 21:09 IST
  • Egypt

In a significant development for the energy sector, British oil giant BP has discovered new oil and gas reserves in Egypt. The find is located in the King Mariout Block in the Mediterranean Sea and was announced by Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during a Wednesday press conference.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the discovery, which promises to boost Egypt's energy resources and contribute to the national economy. Details pertaining to the volume and potential impact of the new reserves are expected to be disclosed in the near future.

BP, known for its extensive exploration in the region, continues to expand its footprint, underscoring its commitment to petroleum exploration in the Mediterranean. Industry experts eagerly await further announcements that could potentially alter the landscape of Egypt's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

