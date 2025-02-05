Left Menu

Delhi Votes: Key Issues Highlighted Amid Unique Voting Experience

Delhi's assembly elections saw voters turning out to emphasize issues such as development and women's safety. A unique space-themed polling booth captured attention. As of 5 pm, a 57.70% voter turnout was reported, with expectations set for results on February 8 amidst the AAP, BJP, and Congress contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:18 IST
Voter highlight development, safety, and sanitation.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the polls in Delhi on Wednesday, voters vocalized concerns on pivotal issues like development, women's safety, sanitation, and infrastructure improvement. Notably, smooth voting arrangements received praise, highlighting an efficient electoral process.

A polling booth in the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency stood out for its creative space-themed decor, featuring volunteers dressed as astronauts to assist voters. The booth's tabloid-style decorations significantly contributed to its appeal.

As of 5 pm, the voter turnout reached 57.70% across Delhi. The North-East district led with the highest turnout of 63.83%, while the South East had the lowest at 53.77%. Election results will be revealed on February 8, determining the outcome of the AAP, BJP, and Congress competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

