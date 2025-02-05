Delhi Votes: Key Issues Highlighted Amid Unique Voting Experience

Amid the polls in Delhi on Wednesday, voters vocalized concerns on pivotal issues like development, women's safety, sanitation, and infrastructure improvement. Notably, smooth voting arrangements received praise, highlighting an efficient electoral process.

A polling booth in the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency stood out for its creative space-themed decor, featuring volunteers dressed as astronauts to assist voters. The booth's tabloid-style decorations significantly contributed to its appeal.

As of 5 pm, the voter turnout reached 57.70% across Delhi. The North-East district led with the highest turnout of 63.83%, while the South East had the lowest at 53.77%. Election results will be revealed on February 8, determining the outcome of the AAP, BJP, and Congress competition.

