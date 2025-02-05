Reliance Power Bounces Back: Zero Bank Debt, Solar Projects on the Horizon

In a positive turn of events, Reliance Power announced a net profit of Rs 41.95 crore for the December quarter, marking a significant comeback from last year's loss of Rs 1,136.75 crore, according to an official exchange filing.

The company's income rose to Rs 2,159.44 crore during this period, up from Rs 1,998.79 crore in the previous year. Expenses were substantially reduced to Rs 2,109.56 crore, contrasting with Rs 3,167.49 crore in the same quarter last year. Notably, Reliance Power revealed it has achieved a zero bank debt status, clearing all outstanding balances with banks.

The company's net worth as of December 31 stood impressive at Rs 16,217 crore. Among ongoing ventures, the 3,960 MW Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh operated at a 93% plant load factor. Additionally, the 1,200 MW Rosa Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh achieved a remarkable 97% availability. Reinforcing its commitment to renewable energy, subsidiary Reliance NU Suntech Pvt Ltd secured a solar plus battery energy storage project from SECI for 930 MW plus 1,860 MWH.

(With inputs from agencies.)