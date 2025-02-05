Left Menu

Indian Army Boosts Manipur's Youth Football Talent

The Indian Army hosted a successful football coaching camp in Manipur, engaging 80 local children to promote sportsmanship and discipline. The initiative offered structured training and essential resources, fostering both athletic skills and life values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:46 IST
Indian Army Boosts Manipur's Youth Football Talent
Indian Army conducted a four-week Football Coaching Camp (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable effort to nurture local youth talent, the Indian Army organized a four-week Football Coaching Camp at Top Chingtha in Imphal East, Manipur. Held from January 12 to February 5, the camp aimed to promote sportsmanship and discipline among youngsters.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the camp, which took place at the Nongpok Ningthou Youth Association (NNYA) Club, saw the participation of 80 children aged 10 to 16 from villages including Yaripok, Andro, Angtha, Nungaipokpi, and Changamdabi.

Under the tutelage of a professional football coach, the young athletes received structured training focusing on fundamental techniques, tactical awareness, and team coordination. Essential football equipment and a specialized nutritional diet were provided to ensure effective training. The initiative also aimed to instill teamwork, leadership, and perseverance among the participants.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson remarked, "By fostering sports at the grassroots level, the Indian Army aims to inspire young athletes to pursue football professionally while promoting a healthy and disciplined lifestyle."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025