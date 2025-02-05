Indian Army Boosts Manipur's Youth Football Talent

In a commendable effort to nurture local youth talent, the Indian Army organized a four-week Football Coaching Camp at Top Chingtha in Imphal East, Manipur. Held from January 12 to February 5, the camp aimed to promote sportsmanship and discipline among youngsters.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the camp, which took place at the Nongpok Ningthou Youth Association (NNYA) Club, saw the participation of 80 children aged 10 to 16 from villages including Yaripok, Andro, Angtha, Nungaipokpi, and Changamdabi.

Under the tutelage of a professional football coach, the young athletes received structured training focusing on fundamental techniques, tactical awareness, and team coordination. Essential football equipment and a specialized nutritional diet were provided to ensure effective training. The initiative also aimed to instill teamwork, leadership, and perseverance among the participants.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson remarked, "By fostering sports at the grassroots level, the Indian Army aims to inspire young athletes to pursue football professionally while promoting a healthy and disciplined lifestyle."

