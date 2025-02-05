India Leads Global Dialogue at 15th International Meeting of World Pharmacopoeias

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, highlighted India's dedication to setting international pharmaceutical standards during her keynote address at the 15th International Meeting of World Pharmacopoeias (IMWP). Hosted in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, the meeting took place in New Delhi.

The gathering of global pharmacopoeial leaders, regulatory authorities, and industry stakeholders focused on reinforcing India's reputation as the 'Pharmacy of the World'. Discussions centred on global pharmaceutical standards and regulatory convergence, as well as strategies to ensure worldwide access to high-quality medications.

Key highlights included sessions on emerging issues in impurity assessment and the implications of ICH Q6 guidelines. The event aimed at enhancing international cooperation and sustainability in pharmacopoeial practices concludes on 7th February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)