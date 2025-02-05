Left Menu

India Leads Global Dialogue at 15th International Meeting of World Pharmacopoeias

Union Minister Anupriya Patel delivered the keynote at the 15th IMWP, stressing India's commitment to pharmaceutical standardisation. The meeting, bringing together international leaders, focused on harmonisation, quality assurance, and sustainable practices. Key updates and future strategies for global pharmacopoeial cooperation were discussed in New Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, highlighted India's dedication to setting international pharmaceutical standards during her keynote address at the 15th International Meeting of World Pharmacopoeias (IMWP). Hosted in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, the meeting took place in New Delhi.

The gathering of global pharmacopoeial leaders, regulatory authorities, and industry stakeholders focused on reinforcing India's reputation as the 'Pharmacy of the World'. Discussions centred on global pharmaceutical standards and regulatory convergence, as well as strategies to ensure worldwide access to high-quality medications.

Key highlights included sessions on emerging issues in impurity assessment and the implications of ICH Q6 guidelines. The event aimed at enhancing international cooperation and sustainability in pharmacopoeial practices concludes on 7th February 2025.

