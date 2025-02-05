PM Modi's Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Highlights India's Spiritual Heritage

In a move symbolizing his dedication to India's spiritual legacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The act was lauded by spiritual leader Sadhvi Rithambara, who emphasized its importance in honoring the country's rich traditions.

The prime minister's visit to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati during the world's largest spiritual gathering was met with widespread appreciation. The event, the Maha Kumbh 2025, has been drawing scores of pilgrims and devotees from around the globe since its commencement on January 13.

On the same day, Sadhvi Satyapriya, an acolyte of Sadhvi Rithambara, was elevated to the position of Mahamandaleshwar of the Niranjani Panchayati Akhara. She expressed her gratitude to her mentor, stating her commitment to uphold and advance the traditions of the akhara. The Maha Kumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)