Left Menu

Global Markets Rally Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and Trade Uncertainty

Global markets gained momentum on Thursday, bolstered by strong corporate earnings reports from major companies despite ongoing trade tensions. Notable performances included Japan's Nikkei 225 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200. On Wall Street, significant gains were recorded by Mattel and Amgen amid concerns over Alphabet's cloud growth slowing and AMD's AI prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:25 IST
Global Markets Rally Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and Trade Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Asian shares showed strength on Thursday, following a Wall Street rally spurred by profit reports from major companies. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 benchmark rose 0.2%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.1%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong and the Shanghai Composite also recorded gains, though media reports of Honda and Nissan discussing a joint holding company remained unconfirmed.

Wall Street saw the S&P 500 rise by 0.4%, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 317 points. Toymaker Mattel made significant strides, jumping 15.3% after beating profit forecasts, largely due to robust Hot Wheels sales. Amgen also rallied 6.5% on stronger-than-expected profit reports and played a pivotal role in lifting the S&P 500.

However, Alphabet suffered a 7.3% drop due to concerns about its cloud business growth, despite strong profits. Investors are wary of Alphabet's $75 billion investment plan, particularly in AI technology. Meanwhile, AMD's decline reflected investor uncertainty about its future AI offerings. Broader economic concerns linger, with traders adjusting expectations on tariffs and inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modernizing Health Financing with Digital Payments, AI, and Data Analytics

Bridging Data and Action: How MPI is Revolutionizing Poverty Policy Worldwide

Why Women Earn Less: The Link Between Misogyny and the Gender Wage Gap

AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025