Global Markets Rally Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and Trade Uncertainty

Asian shares showed strength on Thursday, following a Wall Street rally spurred by profit reports from major companies. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 benchmark rose 0.2%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.1%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong and the Shanghai Composite also recorded gains, though media reports of Honda and Nissan discussing a joint holding company remained unconfirmed.

Wall Street saw the S&P 500 rise by 0.4%, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 317 points. Toymaker Mattel made significant strides, jumping 15.3% after beating profit forecasts, largely due to robust Hot Wheels sales. Amgen also rallied 6.5% on stronger-than-expected profit reports and played a pivotal role in lifting the S&P 500.

However, Alphabet suffered a 7.3% drop due to concerns about its cloud business growth, despite strong profits. Investors are wary of Alphabet's $75 billion investment plan, particularly in AI technology. Meanwhile, AMD's decline reflected investor uncertainty about its future AI offerings. Broader economic concerns linger, with traders adjusting expectations on tariffs and inflation.

