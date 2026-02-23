US-India Trade Tensions: Navigating Tariff Turmoil

Indian exports to the US are facing changing tariffs after a 10% levy was imposed following a Supreme Court decision overturning Trump's previous tariff rules. The uncertainty around potential increases to 15% has left exporters concerned, with impacts expected on economic ties between the two nations.

Major trading partners, the US and India, find themselves amid renegotiations of their trade policies after the Court ruled previous tariffs illegal. Exporters are calling for predictability in trade policies to assure economic stability, as Indian products now face new duties on top of existing ones.

The footwear and seafood industries highlight India's continuing appeal as a sourcing destination due to its workforce and production capacity, despite tariff fluctuations. However, a clear resolution is needed to enhance trade cooperation and support Indian exports in the competitive US market.