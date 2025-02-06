Left Menu

U.S. Soy's Role in Revolutionizing South Asia's Poultry Industry

The U.S. Soybean Export Council's Chickenomics event in Kathmandu highlighted the increasing role of U.S. Soy in South Asia's poultry sector. With key advancements in sustainability and competitive pricing, U.S. Soy has strengthened its presence in the region, leading to increased profits and reduced feed costs for poultry producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 10:58 IST
U.S. Soy's Role in Revolutionizing South Asia's Poultry Industry
  • Country:
  • India

At the heart of the Chickenomics event held by the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) in Kathmandu, Nepal, were themes of sustainability, poultry modernization, feed cost optimization, and animal nutrition. The event spotlighted the growing preference for U.S. Soy in South Asia's poultry industry, primarily due to its superior quality and economic benefits.

Significant milestones have been recorded recently, with Pakistan reopening trade, the prominent Valley Group in Nepal adopting the "Fed with Sustainable U.S. Soy" label, and a notable increase in soybean imports to Bangladesh and India. These developments underscore the confidence in U.S. Soy's contribution to food and nutrition security in the region.

Kevin Roepke, USSEC's Regional Director for South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasized that 2025 marks a pivotal year for U.S. Soy, thanks to customer support across the region. U.S. Soybean farmers and leaders such as Dennis Fujan and Kyle Durham shared insights on sustainable farming, reinforcing U.S. Soy's lower carbon footprint compared to other sources. The USSEC remains committed to enhancing the profitability potential of South Asia's poultry industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

Angola’s Freight Transport Faces Sustainability Challenges: UNCTAD Report Calls for Urgent Reforms

Pakistan’s Urgent Need for Epidemic Risk Financing: Key Insights from Country Diagnostics Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025