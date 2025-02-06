U.S. Soy's Role in Revolutionizing South Asia's Poultry Industry

At the heart of the Chickenomics event held by the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) in Kathmandu, Nepal, were themes of sustainability, poultry modernization, feed cost optimization, and animal nutrition. The event spotlighted the growing preference for U.S. Soy in South Asia's poultry industry, primarily due to its superior quality and economic benefits.

Significant milestones have been recorded recently, with Pakistan reopening trade, the prominent Valley Group in Nepal adopting the "Fed with Sustainable U.S. Soy" label, and a notable increase in soybean imports to Bangladesh and India. These developments underscore the confidence in U.S. Soy's contribution to food and nutrition security in the region.

Kevin Roepke, USSEC's Regional Director for South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasized that 2025 marks a pivotal year for U.S. Soy, thanks to customer support across the region. U.S. Soybean farmers and leaders such as Dennis Fujan and Kyle Durham shared insights on sustainable farming, reinforcing U.S. Soy's lower carbon footprint compared to other sources. The USSEC remains committed to enhancing the profitability potential of South Asia's poultry industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)