Russia's Stealthy Missile Manoeuvres: A Closer Look at Yars

In a display of military prowess, Russia is stealthily manoeuvring Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles across its Volga region. The country's Defence Ministry made this announcement on Thursday.

Accompanying the revelation, the ministry shared footage showing Yars missile launchers navigating through densely wooded areas, underscoring the manoeuvres' secretive nature.

This development signifies Russia's continuous efforts to test its strategic missile capabilities while ensuring minimal detection by adversaries, reiterating the importance of stealth in modern warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)