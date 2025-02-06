Left Menu

Russia's Stealthy Missile Manoeuvres: A Closer Look at Yars

Russia is conducting stealth manoeuvres with Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles in the Volga region. The Defence Ministry released footage showing missile launchers navigating through a forested area. This move highlights Russia’s ongoing efforts to test and showcase its strategic missile capabilities under the radar.

Updated: 06-02-2025 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a display of military prowess, Russia is stealthily manoeuvring Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles across its Volga region. The country's Defence Ministry made this announcement on Thursday.

Accompanying the revelation, the ministry shared footage showing Yars missile launchers navigating through densely wooded areas, underscoring the manoeuvres' secretive nature.

This development signifies Russia's continuous efforts to test its strategic missile capabilities while ensuring minimal detection by adversaries, reiterating the importance of stealth in modern warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

