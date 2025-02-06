UGC Regulations 2025 Ignite Political Backlash Over State Autonomy
The proposed UGC Regulations 2025 have sparked protests, with politicians across parties, including Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Rahul Gandhi, condemning the perceived encroachment on state autonomy and student rights. The regulations, seen as central government overreach, fuel widespread discontent, highlighting tensions between federal governance and educational integrity.
- Country:
- India
Amid escalating protests against the UGC Regulations 2025, prominent politicians like DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and RSP MP N. K. Premachandran are voicing strong opposition. Their concerns revolve around perceived threats to state autonomy and student rights, with Premachandran critiquing what he deems the central government's overreach into non-academic domains.
Premachandran argues that the UGC's guidelines extend unnecessarily into state-legislated areas, such as the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, thereby infringing on federal principles. Supporting this stance, Karunanidhi highlighted a collective opposition from educational leaders in Karnataka, echoing the belief that the amendments strip away essential rights from local governments and students alike.
The proposed amendments have unified opposition figures, including Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, who accused the RSS of striving to create a monolithic culture in India. Gandhi suggests that these regulations form part of a broader agenda to diminish India's diverse cultural and educational landscape, underscoring the need for accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
