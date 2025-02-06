Tamil Nadu's Solar Surge: New Plants Promise Job Growth

Tamil Nadu took a significant step in renewable energy development as Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a massive 4.3 GW solar manufacturing plant by TP Solar. Located at Gangaikondan SIPCOT, the plant cost Rs 3,800 crore and promises employment for 4,000 people, a majority of whom are women.

At another event, the foundation stone was laid for Vikram Solar's project, set to produce 3 GW of solar cells and 6 GW of modules, an investment worth Rs 2,574 crore. The plant will offer 2,500 jobs, further bolstering employment in the region, particularly for women.

These projects align with Tamil Nadu's vision to grow its economy and increase job opportunities. Tata Power, involved in these developments, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to further expand capacity. The initiative reflects the state's commitment to becoming a top destination for investments, as recognized by the Economic Survey 2024-25.

