EU Considers Easing Carbon Border Levy to Boost Competitiveness

The European Commission may reduce its carbon border levy to cover only 20% of companies, targeting those with the highest emissions to ease the regulatory burden. This could exempt many businesses while maintaining climate commitments, despite criticism from trade partners over potential impacts on developing economies.

The European Commission is contemplating reducing its carbon border levy to apply only to the top 20% of companies accountable for most emissions, as announced by the EU's climate policy leader on Thursday.

This reconsideration aims to alleviate the regulatory weight on European businesses, potentially exempting tens of thousands from the pioneering carbon border tax, which is set to commence in 2026 on CO2 emissions linked with imported goods such as steel and cement.

While simplifying procedures to bolster competitiveness, the EU assures that climate commitments remain intact, though the move has garnered criticism from international trade partners who argue it could penalize developing nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

