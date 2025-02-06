Shattered American Dream: Indian Immigrants Return Home with Broken Promises

In pursuit of the American Dream, several Indian immigrants embarked on treacherous journeys, coerced by unscrupulous travel agents who deceived them with false promises. These hopefuls, intending to redefine their destinies, returned to India in handcuffs and debt, their dreams abruptly severed.

Recent deportations include 104 Indians, among them many from Punjab, who were sent back by a US military aircraft. Voices of anguish emerge from the likes of Sukhpal Singh, who spent his savings and borrowed heavily to fund what he thought was a ticket to a brighter future in the United States.

The reality, however, was far from the dream. Instead of landing in America, many were subjected to rigorous, life-threatening journeys, often illegally crossing through multiple countries. Now, they seek assistance from the Punjab government to reclaim lost funds and regain hope.

