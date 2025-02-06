Left Menu

Shattered American Dream: Indian Immigrants Return Home with Broken Promises

Many Indian immigrants, lured by the American dream and false promises from travel agents, embarked on dangerous journeys for a better life, only to be deported back home. They now face a bleak future filled with debt and shattered hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In pursuit of the American Dream, several Indian immigrants embarked on treacherous journeys, coerced by unscrupulous travel agents who deceived them with false promises. These hopefuls, intending to redefine their destinies, returned to India in handcuffs and debt, their dreams abruptly severed.

Recent deportations include 104 Indians, among them many from Punjab, who were sent back by a US military aircraft. Voices of anguish emerge from the likes of Sukhpal Singh, who spent his savings and borrowed heavily to fund what he thought was a ticket to a brighter future in the United States.

The reality, however, was far from the dream. Instead of landing in America, many were subjected to rigorous, life-threatening journeys, often illegally crossing through multiple countries. Now, they seek assistance from the Punjab government to reclaim lost funds and regain hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

