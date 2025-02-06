Left Menu

UGC Extends Feedback Deadline on Controversial Draft Regulations

The University Grants Commission has extended the deadline for feedback on the Draft UGC Regulations 2025 to February 28. This extension follows requests from stakeholders and objections from six states regarding the proposed regulations impacting state roles in appointing vice-chancellors and maintaining education standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:06 IST
UGC Extends Feedback Deadline on Controversial Draft Regulations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced an extension for submitting feedback on the Draft UGC Regulations 2025, pushing the deadline to February 28. The draft regulations, initially shared for stakeholder review starting January 6, propose minimum qualifications for appointing teachers and academic staff in higher education institutions.

The extension comes in response to stakeholder requests, as confirmed in a notice signed by UGC Secretary Manish R Joshi. Originally, feedback was to be submitted by February 5. Concerns were raised by six states—Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka—during a joint resolution at the State Higher Education Ministers-2025 conclave in Bengaluru.

The states argue that the draft regulations exclude state governments from the decision-making process for appointing vice-chancellors at state universities, infringing on states' rights within a federal framework. They demand a significant role for state governments and call for withdrawal of provisions allowing non-academics to become vice-chancellors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025