UGC Extends Feedback Deadline on Controversial Draft Regulations

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced an extension for submitting feedback on the Draft UGC Regulations 2025, pushing the deadline to February 28. The draft regulations, initially shared for stakeholder review starting January 6, propose minimum qualifications for appointing teachers and academic staff in higher education institutions.

The extension comes in response to stakeholder requests, as confirmed in a notice signed by UGC Secretary Manish R Joshi. Originally, feedback was to be submitted by February 5. Concerns were raised by six states—Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka—during a joint resolution at the State Higher Education Ministers-2025 conclave in Bengaluru.

The states argue that the draft regulations exclude state governments from the decision-making process for appointing vice-chancellors at state universities, infringing on states' rights within a federal framework. They demand a significant role for state governments and call for withdrawal of provisions allowing non-academics to become vice-chancellors.

