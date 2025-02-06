Left Menu

BSE Achieves Record Profit and Revenue Growth in Q3FY25

Leading stock exchange BSE reported a remarkable growth in net profit and revenue for Q3FY25, with profits doubling to Rs 220 crore and revenue reaching a record Rs 835.4 crore. The exchange's derivatives segment also saw significant growth, and its mutual funds platform experienced a 92% year-on-year revenue increase.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:17 IST
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has posted noteworthy financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025, witnessing its net profit double to Rs 220 crore.

Revealing the latest figures on Thursday, BSE's net profit marked a significant leap from Rs 108.2 crore achieved in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Contributing to this success, the exchange reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 835.4 crore for October to December, reflecting a 94 per cent increase from the previous year's Rs 431.4 crore.

Meanwhile, the derivatives segment continues its upward momentum with a daily premium turnover reaching Rs 8,758 crore. The BSE's mutual funds platform saw revenue grow by 92% year-on-year, with transactions surging by 39% to 17.99 crores. The exchange also expanded into single stock derivatives, gathering promising participation since its relaunch.

