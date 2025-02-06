Left Menu

Deucha Pachami: A New Era for Indian Coal

The Deucha Pachami coal project in West Bengal's Birbhum district has begun with a Bhumipuja ceremony. As the world's second-largest coal block, it promises significant economic and employment benefits. With an estimated investment of Rs 35,000 crore, the project's initial phase involves overburden removal necessary for coal extraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suri | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:48 IST
Deucha Pachami: A New Era for Indian Coal
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Deucha Pachami coal project in Birbhum, West Bengal, begins operations following an official Bhumipuja ceremony. This marks the start of overburden removal at the site.

As the world's second-largest coal block, the project requires an investment of Rs 35,000 crore and is expected to create around one lakh jobs, transforming the region's economy.

Despite challenges like hard basalt overburden, officials are optimistic, with infrastructure preparations nearly complete and innovative approaches such as coal gasification in consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025