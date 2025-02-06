Deucha Pachami: A New Era for Indian Coal
The Deucha Pachami coal project in West Bengal's Birbhum district has begun with a Bhumipuja ceremony. As the world's second-largest coal block, it promises significant economic and employment benefits. With an estimated investment of Rs 35,000 crore, the project's initial phase involves overburden removal necessary for coal extraction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Suri | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:48 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The Deucha Pachami coal project in Birbhum, West Bengal, begins operations following an official Bhumipuja ceremony. This marks the start of overburden removal at the site.
As the world's second-largest coal block, the project requires an investment of Rs 35,000 crore and is expected to create around one lakh jobs, transforming the region's economy.
Despite challenges like hard basalt overburden, officials are optimistic, with infrastructure preparations nearly complete and innovative approaches such as coal gasification in consideration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Will fill 50,000 govt posts in transparent manner, create 20 lakh self-employment opportunities: Amit Shah.
My government has placed special focus on education of youth and creating new employment opportunities for them: President Murmu.
Many employment opportunities being created as various steps taken for economic empowerment of cooperative sector: President Murmu.