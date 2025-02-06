Deucha Pachami: A New Era for Indian Coal

The Deucha Pachami coal project in Birbhum, West Bengal, begins operations following an official Bhumipuja ceremony. This marks the start of overburden removal at the site.

As the world's second-largest coal block, the project requires an investment of Rs 35,000 crore and is expected to create around one lakh jobs, transforming the region's economy.

Despite challenges like hard basalt overburden, officials are optimistic, with infrastructure preparations nearly complete and innovative approaches such as coal gasification in consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)