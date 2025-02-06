STF Nabs Three, Uncovers Arms Cache in Assam's Sonitpur

In a major crackdown, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police has uncovered a significant cache of illegal arms and ammunition in Assam's Sonitpur district, apprehending three suspects. The operation, conducted Thursday, follows a reliable tip-off that led officers to the house of Matibur Rahman at Harasatapu, Muslim Chapori.

Rajib Saikia, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam police, detailed the findings, which include one HK 33 assault rifle, 30 rounds of 5.56x45mm ammunition, three mobile phones, a Bolero car, and a Royal Enfield motorcycle. Deputy SP of STF Assam, Satyendra Singh Hazari, spearheaded the raid under the Dhekiajuli police station jurisdiction.

The arrested individuals, identified as Matibur Rahman, aged 26, Julfikar Ali, aged 32, and Sohidul Islam, aged 30, have been handed over to the Dhekiajuli police station. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms trafficking in the region, Assam Police CPRO Saikia remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)