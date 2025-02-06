Peru's Infrastructure Revival: Minister Salardi's $3B Plan

Peru's new Economy Minister, Jose Salardi, announced a bold $3 billion investment plan on Thursday, aimed at revitalizing the nation's stalled infrastructure projects. The funding will roll out over the next six months.

Salardi, who assumed office recently following the unexpected departure of his predecessor, outlined his strategic vision for driving investments and stimulating economic growth. Planned projects span the extension of a southern gas pipeline, enhancements to Lima's gas distribution networks, and airport expansions in the country's interior.

He also proposed reforms to public-private partnerships, hoping to expedite the approval process and deliver a 'regulatory shock' to cut through bureaucratic hurdles. At a recent event focused on PPP projects, he emphasized the necessity to dismantle complex bureaucratic systems, sharing these views through the economy ministry's social media.

