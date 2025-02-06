Himachal Pradesh Tackles Forest Encroachments Amid Legal Challenges

The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated action in response to a High Court directive to eliminate unauthorized encroachments on forest land. A newly formed sub-cabinet committee, led by Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Education Minister Rohit Thakur, met Thursday to address the complexities of government land encroachment.

Minister Negi highlighted the multifaceted nature of these encroachments, indicating that various policies have been adopted over time but not always uniformly. He pointed out the historical backdrop, citing a 1952 notification and legal developments such as the Forest Conservation Act of 1980 and the Supreme Court's Godavarman case directives. The government plans to present its case in the Supreme Court.

In addition to the legal processes, the committee deliberated on how to handle eviction orders that impact long-time residents of forest land. The government is exploring potential relief avenues and prioritizing support for landless individuals. Special attention is also being given to orchardists whose farms were devastated by natural events. Meanwhile, recent allegations of recruitment irregularities have been met with calls for an unbiased examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)