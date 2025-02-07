Trump and Musk's Drastic USAID Overhaul Sparks Global Concern

The Trump administration, with businessman Elon Musk playing a significant role, has unveiled plans to drastically cut down staff numbers at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The move, which will retain fewer than 300 of the agency's global workforce of over 10,000, has caused widespread alarm.

Among those expressing concern is J. Brian Atwood, a former head of USAID, who warned that such a sweeping reduction could effectively cripple aid efforts worldwide. The reorganization, part of a broader government overhaul strategy, has already led to job cuts and leave orders for numerous USAID employees, jeopardizing crucial humanitarian programs.

The administration's ultimate aim is to merge USAID with the State Department, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, legislative approval is needed to proceed, given USAID's establishment and funding are dictated by existing laws. As the agency grapples with this uncertainty, many of the world's most vulnerable populations face the daunting prospect of diminished aid.

