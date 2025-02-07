Kerala's Resilient Budget: Overcoming Crisis with Commitment

Kerala stands resilient as Finance Minister K N Balagopal unveiled the 2025-26 budget, emphasizing the state's survival through an unprecedented financial crunch. Notable in his presentation was a Rs 750 crore dedicated project aimed at rehabilitating victims of the Wayanad landslides.

Despite the fiscal difficulties, Balagopal assured the assembly that Kerala has maintained its commitment to social welfare schemes and various development projects, demonstrating the government's unwavering dedication to its people.

The scheduled budget discussions will unfold on February 10, 11, and 12, paving the way for the debate and voting on supplementary grant proposals on February 13, marking another significant phase in Kerala's fiscal roadmap.

(With inputs from agencies.)