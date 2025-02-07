Uttarakhand Implements Uniform Civil Code, Clarifies Residency and Benefits

Professor Surekha Dangwal, an expert on the committee responsible for drafting the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC), revealed that UCC registration is unrelated to the state's domicile requirements. As the Vice Chancellor of Doon University, Dangwal emphasized that individuals residing in Uttarakhand for over a year are included under UCC to maintain the state's demographic integrity.

Elaborating on UCC's provisions, Professor Dangwal clarified that the code pertains to personal services such as marriage and divorce, without any connection to permanent residence or domicile status. She further affirmed that no additional benefits arise from UCC registration concerning permanent residence, as this issue was not within the UCC committee's purview.

Further detailing the implications, Dangwal explained that UCC registration facilitates voter card issuance for residents, regulating personal laws to safeguard Uttarakhand's societal and cultural fabric. Individuals from other states must register to benefit from government schemes, ensuring comprehensive inclusion rather than restricting advantages to permanent residents.

The initiative enriches the government's database by registering all individuals in Uttarakhand. On January 27, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially implemented the UCC, announcing the date as 'UCC Diwas,' commemorating its importance in post-independence India. Uttarakhand emerges as a pioneering state in UCC implementation.

Dhami confirmed that the code eradicates social evils without discriminating against any religion or sect, aligning with constitutional principles and honoring Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Promoting gender equality and safety, it challenges parochial practices like halala and triple talaq. Applicable statewide and to non-resident Uttarakhand natives, the UCC encompasses personal laws for marriages and inheritance, excluding Scheduled Tribes and protected communities.

