Left Menu

Uttarakhand Implements Uniform Civil Code, Clarifies Residency and Benefits

Uttarakhand Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal clarifies that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is independent of domicile status and aims to preserve Uttarakhand's demography. The UCC governs marriage, divorce, and succession while government schemes require registration for living in the state. Chief Minister Dhami declared January 27 as UCC Diwas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:57 IST
Uttarakhand Implements Uniform Civil Code, Clarifies Residency and Benefits
Member of expert committee Surekha Dangwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Professor Surekha Dangwal, an expert on the committee responsible for drafting the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC), revealed that UCC registration is unrelated to the state's domicile requirements. As the Vice Chancellor of Doon University, Dangwal emphasized that individuals residing in Uttarakhand for over a year are included under UCC to maintain the state's demographic integrity.

Elaborating on UCC's provisions, Professor Dangwal clarified that the code pertains to personal services such as marriage and divorce, without any connection to permanent residence or domicile status. She further affirmed that no additional benefits arise from UCC registration concerning permanent residence, as this issue was not within the UCC committee's purview.

Further detailing the implications, Dangwal explained that UCC registration facilitates voter card issuance for residents, regulating personal laws to safeguard Uttarakhand's societal and cultural fabric. Individuals from other states must register to benefit from government schemes, ensuring comprehensive inclusion rather than restricting advantages to permanent residents.

The initiative enriches the government's database by registering all individuals in Uttarakhand. On January 27, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially implemented the UCC, announcing the date as 'UCC Diwas,' commemorating its importance in post-independence India. Uttarakhand emerges as a pioneering state in UCC implementation.

Dhami confirmed that the code eradicates social evils without discriminating against any religion or sect, aligning with constitutional principles and honoring Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Promoting gender equality and safety, it challenges parochial practices like halala and triple talaq. Applicable statewide and to non-resident Uttarakhand natives, the UCC encompasses personal laws for marriages and inheritance, excluding Scheduled Tribes and protected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025