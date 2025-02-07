Left Menu

Udhampur Youth Thrive Under Rural Employment Generation Programme

In Udhampur, the Rural Employment Generation Programme provides concessional loans to young entrepreneurs aiming to start or grow businesses. Managed by the Khadi & Village Industries Commission, it impacts 69 beneficiaries, spotlighting stories like Tariq Aziz, who expanded his poultry farm with the program's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:12 IST
Udhampur Youth Thrive Under Rural Employment Generation Programme
Tariq Aziz, a beneficiary of REPG from Kud village in Udhampur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rural Employment Generation Programme is transforming the entrepreneurial landscape for youths in Udhampur by providing concessional loans to start or expand businesses. Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai has confirmed that 69 local beneficiaries have already taken advantage of this opportunity.

Organized by the Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), the scheme offers a 35% subsidy on loans, which are sanctioned across various age groups. Tariq Aziz from Kud village exemplifies its success. The program enabled him to enhance his poultry farm, illustrating its potential to drive economic growth.

The programme, implemented by the J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board, aims to channel the vigor of the youth towards establishing enterprises in micro-industries and creating employment. Funds are distributed via J-K Bank with assistance from multiple local agencies, ensuring efficient support for aspiring entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025