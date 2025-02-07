Udhampur Youth Thrive Under Rural Employment Generation Programme

The Rural Employment Generation Programme is transforming the entrepreneurial landscape for youths in Udhampur by providing concessional loans to start or expand businesses. Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai has confirmed that 69 local beneficiaries have already taken advantage of this opportunity.

Organized by the Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), the scheme offers a 35% subsidy on loans, which are sanctioned across various age groups. Tariq Aziz from Kud village exemplifies its success. The program enabled him to enhance his poultry farm, illustrating its potential to drive economic growth.

The programme, implemented by the J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board, aims to channel the vigor of the youth towards establishing enterprises in micro-industries and creating employment. Funds are distributed via J-K Bank with assistance from multiple local agencies, ensuring efficient support for aspiring entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)