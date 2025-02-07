GCMMF's Kolkata Plant Set to Make Dairy History
GCMMF, known for its Amul brand, is investing Rs 600 crore to build an integrated dairy plant in Kolkata. The facility will feature the world's largest curd production line, boosting curd supply for the region. The investment aligns with the cooperative's growth strategy and new White Revolution 2.0 initiative.
GCMMF, the force behind the renowned Amul brand, is making a significant investment in Kolkata's dairy industry. The cooperative plans to allocate Rs 600 crore to establish an integrated dairy plant in the city. This facility is set to host the largest curd production line globally, catering to increasing local demand.
The announcement came during the Bengal Global Business Summit, with Managing Director Jayen Mehta highlighting the project's capacity to process 15 lakh litres of milk daily. This initiative is part of the broader White Revolution 2.0, aiming to strengthen the dairy cooperative movement in Bengal.
GCMMF already dominates West Bengal's fresh milk market and seeks to expand its influence further. The cooperative currently processes 310 lakh litres of milk per day and projects continued revenue growth due to robust demand. Its global presence extends to exporting dairy products to over 50 countries, including a recent entry into the US market.
