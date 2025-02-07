Cambodia Advances Ethical AI Development with UNESCO's Support

The Cambodia Academy of Digital Technology (CADT) hosted a pivotal workshop on "Validating Preliminary Results and Discussing Recommendations of UNESCO’s Ethics of AI Readiness Assessment in Cambodia." The event, presided over by H.E. Khov Makara, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC), was organized in collaboration with UNESCO and supported by MPTC. It brought together 120 representatives from various sectors, including ministries, agencies, associations, private companies, startups, research institutions, educational organizations, and civil society groups.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Khov Makara emphasized the critical role of the workshop in evaluating Cambodia's preparedness for ethical and responsible AI development. “This process ensures inclusive stakeholder participation in AI development, and the insights gathered will be fundamental in shaping national policies and strategies,” he stated. These efforts are aligned with Cambodia’s vision of achieving a robust digital economy and society by 2035 and contributing to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Sardar Umar Alam, UNESCO Representative to Cambodia, underscored the importance of embedding ethical considerations in AI innovations. “As we navigate the AI wave, it is crucial that AI serves to empower individuals, reduce inequalities, and promote sustainable development in Cambodia,” he noted.

The workshop focused on reviewing and validating the preliminary results of the UNESCO Ethics of AI Readiness Assessment in Cambodia and discussing strategic recommendations. These discussions aimed at fostering the ethical development and adoption of AI technologies across sectors. Participants shared various initiatives and projects currently underway or planned in the fields of education, healthcare, agriculture, banking, and finance.

A notable highlight was MPTC’s ongoing work on developing a Large Language Model (LLM) for the Khmer language using the open-source model Llama3. This initiative aims to simplify AI adoption across Cambodia, particularly in content creation, ensuring accessibility and cultural relevance.

The Ethics of AI Readiness Assessment in Cambodia, launched on 12 November 2024 by CADT and UNESCO with MPTC’s support, incorporated contributions from 26 ministries, institutions, universities, private companies, development partners, and startups. This assessment supports the Royal Government’s priority on AI adoption and development, reinforcing Cambodia’s commitment to ethical AI principles as outlined in the "Recommendation on the Ethics of AI."

The "Recommendation on the Ethics of AI" is a globally recognized framework adopted by UNESCO’s 194 member states to promote responsible and ethical AI development. Over 60 UNESCO member countries, including seven ASEAN states and the Kingdom of Cambodia, are currently conducting assessments using the RAM methodology to ensure ethical AI practices are at the forefront of technological advancement.

This workshop marks a significant milestone in Cambodia’s journey towards an inclusive, ethical, and sustainable digital future, setting the foundation for future policy-making and technological innovation.