RBI Expands Market Access for Non-bank Brokers

In a significant move aimed at widening market access, the Reserve Bank of India has announced that non-bank brokers who are registered with SEBI will be allowed to directly access the electronic trading platform NDS-OM for secondary market transactions in government securities.

This development opens up opportunities previously available only to regulated entities and the clients of banks and primary dealers. The RBI's decision aims to include more market participants and enhance the accessibility of government securities trading.

Alongside this, the RBI has set up a nine-member working group led by Executive Director Radha Shyam Ratho to review the timing for trading and settlement in financial markets regulated by the bank. The group will assess the implications, costs, and potential benefits of revising current trading schedules and is expected to submit its findings by April 30, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)