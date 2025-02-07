Mahakumbh 2025: Celebrating Oneness and Spiritual Legacy in Prayagraj

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan attended the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, emphasizing the 'Sanatana' culture's embodiment of unity and spiritual oneness. He highlighted India's tradition of recognizing divinity in humanity, portraying humans as reflections of the divine.

Khan remarked on India's enduring heritage celebrated at Mahakumbh, which promotes unity among diverse attendees. He affirmed the cultural ideal of dissolving differences by seeing individuals as divine. This notion resonated at the Mahakumbh, reinforcing India's timeless spiritual values.

Mahakumbh 2025 has seen over 397 million devotees take a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, according to Uttar Pradesh Government data. The event has drawn widespread participation from political leaders and celebrities, showcasing its spiritual and cultural importance.

Prominent attendees include Union ministers and regional leaders, as well as Bollywood stars and athletes, who have contributed to the festive atmosphere at the confluence. Efficient management of security and amenities has been praised by attendees for enhancing their spiritual experience.

Scheduled to run from January 13 to February 26, Mahakumbh 2025 continues to attract millions from around the world. As the festival progresses, it is expected to set new participation records, continuing its legacy of spiritual and cultural celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)