Governor Rejects Karnataka's Microfinance Ordinance: A Blow to Regulating Predatory Practices

In a significant move, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has rejected the proposed Karnataka Micro Finance (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Ordinance 2025 put forth by the Congress government. The ordinance aimed to protect borrowers from aggressive practices, citing harsh penalties including a 10-year jail term and hefty fines.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the governor's decision was driven by concerns over the excessive nature of the punishment and potential negative implications for those in poverty. The CMO noted that Governor Gehlot suggested existing laws were adequate for addressing the issues faced, instead of new legislation.

The ordinance was introduced in response to a series of suicides and complaints regarding predatory loan recoveries by microfinance companies. Despite the government's intention to regulate these practices, the rejection raises questions about future strategies to protect vulnerable borrowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)