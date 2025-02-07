Gujarat CM and International Pilgrims Praise Mahakumbh 2025 Arrangements

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Friday, lauded the efficient arrangements made for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, highlighting that he felt 'fortunate' after taking a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam. He commended the event's organization under the supervision of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Yogi, emphasizing the excellent standards of cleanliness and convenience.

During his visit to Prayagraj, CM Bhupendra Patel participated in the grand Mahakumbh and plans to visit the Bade Hanumanji Temple as well as the Gujarat Pavilion, managed by the Gujarat Tourism Department, before returning to Gandhinagar later in the day.

In a display of international camaraderie, a delegation of Pakistani pilgrims arrived in Prayagraj to partake in the spiritual festivities. They expressed their gratitude to the Indian government for the swift issuance of visas, allowing them to join the congregation. The pilgrims praised the event's meticulous organization and expressed joy over meeting various spiritual leaders.

Pakistani pilgrim Govind Ram Makhija expressed hope for continued cooperation, appreciating the warm reception and impeccable arrangements. Maha Kumbh 2025, which started on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, is known as the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, drawing people from across the globe.

