AAI and Boeing Collaborate for Efficient Airspace Management at Navi Mumbai and Noida Airports

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has successfully completed the airspace design and flight procedures for the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Noida International Airport (Jewar), marking a significant achievement in the country's aviation sector. The announcement, made via an official press release, highlights AAI's adeptness in managing complex airspace configurations, vital for airports near bustling aviation hubs.

This development is crucial for boosting operational efficiency at the new airports, positioning them for future expansion within one of the world's most dynamic aviation markets. As India's Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), AAI handles Air Navigation Services across the nation, including at the forthcoming Navi Mumbai and Noida airports.

AAI's expert team meticulously designed the airspace and Instrument Flight Procedures (IFPs) for these projects, aiming to optimize flight efficiency. This design is set to significantly cut emissions, track miles, and flight times for the numerous daily flights across the Delhi-Mumbai air corridor.

Collaboration with M/s Boeing India was pivotal, as they offered extensive support in simulation and conflict analysis. Using Boeing's Total Airspace and Airport Modeler (TAAM) in Bengaluru, the development of instrument flight procedures, including Standard Instrument Departures and Arrivals, was enhanced and validated.

AAI's Chairman, Vipin Kumar, highlighted the importance of the ongoing strategic partnership with Boeing India, underscoring the experts' collaboration in establishing robust arrival and departure protocols for the new airports at Jewar and Navi Mumbai. This initiative ensures seamless integration with existing operations at Delhi IGI and Mumbai CSMIA airports.

The anticipated rise in air traffic will be addressed through measures conserving fuel and track miles, easing air traffic controllers' workload while ensuring aircraft safety. This initiative represents the first phase of expanding operational capacity along the Delhi-Mumbai corridor, paving the way for sophisticated metroplex solutions.

The newly developed IFPs have been validated by a domestic airline operator and approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India. The procedures promise substantial improvements in efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability within India's busiest air corridors.

By championing sustainability and innovation with cutting-edge technology, AAI demonstrates its commitment to the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, supporting the strong growth trajectory of India's aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)