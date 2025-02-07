New Income Tax Bill: A Simpler and Dispute-Free Future

The anticipated Bills seeks a comprehensive overhaul of the longstanding Income Tax Act of 1961 with an emphasis on simplifying and modernizing tax legislation for enhanced clarity and understanding.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has confirmed that the new Bill will be reviewed by the Standing Committee on Finance before being introduced in Parliament, aiming for June 2024 discussions.

This legislative move intends to decrease tax-related disputes, offering a more transparent and streamlined system to ensure taxpayers can easily understand their liabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)