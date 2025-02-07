Left Menu

New Income Tax Bill: A Simpler and Dispute-Free Future

The new Income Tax Bill aims to replace the 1961 Income Tax Act, simplifying tax laws and reducing disputes. Expected to be tabled in Parliament soon, this legislation seeks to make tax compliance easier and more taxpayer-friendly by eliminating convoluted explanations and outdated sections.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The anticipated Bills seeks a comprehensive overhaul of the longstanding Income Tax Act of 1961 with an emphasis on simplifying and modernizing tax legislation for enhanced clarity and understanding.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has confirmed that the new Bill will be reviewed by the Standing Committee on Finance before being introduced in Parliament, aiming for June 2024 discussions.

This legislative move intends to decrease tax-related disputes, offering a more transparent and streamlined system to ensure taxpayers can easily understand their liabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

