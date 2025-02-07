Danske Bank's Cautious Optimism for 2025
Danske Bank's CEO anticipates Q4 2024 as the peak for net interest income while expressing cautious optimism about 2025 despite trade war uncertainties. The bank sees a broadly optimistic outlook for businesses in the coming year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:19 IST
Danske Bank A/S is forecasting a peak for net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the company's CEO.
Despite the uncertainties surrounding trade wars, the CEO expressed cautious optimism for the year 2025, suggesting a favorable business environment ahead.
The bank believes that businesses will generally exhibit optimistic sentiments as they look toward 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement