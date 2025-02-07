Left Menu

Danske Bank's Cautious Optimism for 2025

Danske Bank's CEO anticipates Q4 2024 as the peak for net interest income while expressing cautious optimism about 2025 despite trade war uncertainties. The bank sees a broadly optimistic outlook for businesses in the coming year.

Danske Bank A/S is forecasting a peak for net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the company's CEO.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding trade wars, the CEO expressed cautious optimism for the year 2025, suggesting a favorable business environment ahead.

The bank believes that businesses will generally exhibit optimistic sentiments as they look toward 2025.

