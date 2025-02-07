Inflation Watch: Wall Street Braces for Impact Amid Trump's Tariff Moves

Investors on Wall Street are on edge as a fresh look at inflation could impact the U.S. stock market. Concerns are mounting over President Donald Trump's tariff plans, which threaten hopes for interest rate cuts in 2025.

The S&P 500 index remains tantalizingly close to record-high levels, though recent headlines about Trump's tariffs have agitated the market. Tariffs, often seen as inflationary, complicate the Federal Reserve's strategy, which is currently in a holding pattern awaiting clear data signals.

The upcoming consumer price index report is under scrutiny, as traders identify inflation and tariffs as key market shapers for the year. Analysts warned of potential market volatility around the January metrics due to typical seasonal fluctuations.

