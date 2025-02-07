Delhi High Court Modifies Life Sentences in Rohini Murder Case

The Delhi High Court has affirmed life imprisonment for three individuals convicted of murdering a woman during a dacoity attack in 2012 in Rohini. However, the court modified the sentences so they would run concurrently, rather than consecutively, citing the appellants' economically disadvantaged backgrounds as a factor.

The division bench, led by Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, dismissed the appeals challenging the original conviction rulings from April 24, 2018, but adjusted the sentencing order from May 3, 2018. The adjustments mean Rajesh alias Tinku, Ravinder alias Tunda, and Rusy alias Surender will serve overlapping sentences.

The court's decision to alter the manner of serving the sentences responded to the appellants' roles as sole breadwinners in their families. Additionally, co-accused Mahesh alias Chikna was acquitted. The case stems from a July 2012 incident where the accused, with intent to rob, killed a woman in her home. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)