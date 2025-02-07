Left Menu

DRDO Unveils Revamped Research Agenda to Propel Defence Tech Innovations

DRDO's Directorate of Futuristic Technology Management has redefined research areas across its industry-academia partnerships, increasing them from 65 to 82 to enhance focus on deep technology and future defence needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Futuristic Technology Management (DFTM) at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) headquarters has announced a significant revamp of its research domains in New Delhi, aiming to direct efforts towards future defence technologies.

The redefined and expanded research verticals, now totaling 82 up from 65, are spread across 15 DRDO Industry Academia Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoEs). This strategic reform seeks to bolster DRDO's research priorities by incorporating advanced deep technology fields.

The realignment is poised to foster enhanced interdisciplinary collaboration with industry and academia, optimize resource use, and address forthcoming defence technology challenges effectively, as per a press release. New areas include semiconductor technologies at IIT Bombay and cryptography at IIT Kharagpur, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

