Mumbai Police Crackdown: Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested

Mumbai's RCF Police arrested seven illegal Bangladeshi residents in Chembur's Mahul village. This action follows similar operations in Nashik and Delhi, where authorities intensified efforts to identify and deport illegal immigrants. Investigations continue with the involvement of multiple agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:11 IST
RCF Police arrests seven Bangladeshi citizens living illegally in Chembur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move against illegal immigration, Mumbai's RCF Police on Friday apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals who had been residing unlawfully in Chembur's Mahul village for the past five years. The group, comprising three men and four women, faces legal proceedings, the Mumbai Police confirmed.

Earlier this month, on February 6, Nashik Police detained eight Bangladeshi nationals during a raid at a construction site, based on confidential intel. Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik explained that this was part of a broader effort to track and detain illegal immigrants of Bangladeshi origin. Items such as mobile phones and forged Indian identity documents have been seized from the suspects.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the police launched a crackdown in the Central District, resulting in the deportation of 18 and the arrest of 3 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally. DCP Central, M Harshavardhan, noted that action has been taken against 21 individuals following strict directives from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

