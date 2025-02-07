Left Menu

Venezuela's PDVSA Resumes Light Crude Imports Amid Production Struggles

Venezuela's PDVSA has resumed importing light crude as its own production declines, causing export issues. A previous swap with Iran has stalled, limiting import options. Recent imports from China indicate ongoing struggles, but January exports slightly increased. Operational issues persist at key production regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:20 IST
Venezuela's PDVSA Resumes Light Crude Imports Amid Production Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, has renewed its imports of light crude oils after experiencing a decline in its domestic production. This decline in output has caused challenges in creating exportable blends, as indicated by company documents and vessel tracking data.

The once-active swap agreement between the U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela and Iran, which allowed the import of crude and condensate between 2021 and 2023, has stalled due to debts and project disagreements. As a result, PDVSA has limited options to source imports. In December, a vessel discharged around 600,000 barrels of unidentified light crude at PDVSA's main terminal in Jose.

Despite an uptick in exports in January to approximately 867,000 barrels per day, including about 300,000 bpd to the U.S., PDVSA continues to face challenges. Key production areas, like Monagas North, struggle due to dwindling gas supplies for oilfield reinjections, aggravated by operational setbacks from a November fire at a gas processing complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025