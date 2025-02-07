Venezuela's PDVSA Resumes Light Crude Imports Amid Production Struggles

Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, has renewed its imports of light crude oils after experiencing a decline in its domestic production. This decline in output has caused challenges in creating exportable blends, as indicated by company documents and vessel tracking data.

The once-active swap agreement between the U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela and Iran, which allowed the import of crude and condensate between 2021 and 2023, has stalled due to debts and project disagreements. As a result, PDVSA has limited options to source imports. In December, a vessel discharged around 600,000 barrels of unidentified light crude at PDVSA's main terminal in Jose.

Despite an uptick in exports in January to approximately 867,000 barrels per day, including about 300,000 bpd to the U.S., PDVSA continues to face challenges. Key production areas, like Monagas North, struggle due to dwindling gas supplies for oilfield reinjections, aggravated by operational setbacks from a November fire at a gas processing complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)