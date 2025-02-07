Left Menu

India's Public Healthcare Gets a Boost with New Assessment Tools

The Union Health Ministry is enhancing public healthcare by offering technical and financial support under the National Health Mission to bolster rural healthcare systems. Recent updates include IPHS adherence benchmarks and a new toolkit for self-assessment, aiming to close infrastructure gaps and improve healthcare quality across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to reinforce India's public healthcare system, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is providing both technical and financial assistance to states and union territories. This initiative, under the National Health Mission, is primarily aimed at improving rural healthcare by hiring medical professionals and addressing infrastructure deficiencies. Financial approvals are being granted through Record of Proceedings, ensuring alignment with the available resources.

The Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) serve as essential benchmarks for delivering critical health services through various public healthcare facilities, including hospitals and health centers at different levels. Initially developed in 2007 and revised in 2012 and 2022, these standards are crucial for aligning with new public health initiatives and are integral to the national healthcare landscape. They offer guidance for states to reach critical health benchmarks, improving outcomes and public trust.

The Union Health Ministry has introduced an open-source toolkit and a web-based dashboard to aid in the self-assessment of healthcare facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Launched on June 28, 2024, the IPHS Dashboard facilitates real-time monitoring and compliance tracking with IPHS 2022 standards. As of January 22, 2025, a report shows that 93% of facilities have been evaluated, with 55% scoring above 50%, as announced by Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

