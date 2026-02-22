Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Bowlers Dominate England in T20 Tight Clash

Phil Salt scored a commendable 62 runs off 40 balls as Sri Lanka's disciplined bowling attack restricted England to 146 for nine in the T20 World Cup Super Eights. The rest of England's batting lineup failed to build momentum, with three players dismissed for single-digit scores.

Updated: 22-02-2026 16:52 IST
A disciplined bowling performance by Sri Lanka restricted England to a modest total in their T20 World Cup Super Eights encounter in Adelaide. Despite Phil Salt's efforts with a brisk 62 off 40 balls, England could only manage 146 for nine.

Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage was exceptional with figures of 3/26, while Maheesh Theekshana (2/21) and Dilshan Madushanka (2/25) provided excellent support to derail the English batting lineup.

Key England batsmen Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, and Tom Banton failed to reach double figures, further compounding England's struggles against a well-placed Sri Lankan bowling attack. Sri Lanka's decision to field first certainly paid dividends under the spotlight of the Super Eights stage.

