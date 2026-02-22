Sri Lanka's Bowlers Dominate England in T20 Tight Clash

A disciplined bowling performance by Sri Lanka restricted England to a modest total in their T20 World Cup Super Eights encounter in Adelaide. Despite Phil Salt's efforts with a brisk 62 off 40 balls, England could only manage 146 for nine.

Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage was exceptional with figures of 3/26, while Maheesh Theekshana (2/21) and Dilshan Madushanka (2/25) provided excellent support to derail the English batting lineup.

Key England batsmen Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, and Tom Banton failed to reach double figures, further compounding England's struggles against a well-placed Sri Lankan bowling attack. Sri Lanka's decision to field first certainly paid dividends under the spotlight of the Super Eights stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)