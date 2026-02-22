Tragedy of a Young Dreamer: Manjinder Singh's Untimely Demise

In a tragic turn of events, Manjinder Singh, a 24-year-old from Jammu, returned home in a coffin after being allegedly duped into joining the Russian Army. Originally traveling to Russia for education, Singh's untimely death underscores the dangers of recruitment schemes exploiting Indian youth.

Singh's family alleges he was promised high-paying, non-combat roles, only to be deployed in the conflict-ridden eastern Ukraine. His body was retrieved weeks after his reported death, casting a pall of grief over his village. The incident raises urgent calls for increased awareness and government intervention to prevent similar tragedies.

Local leaders and relatives demand accountability and stronger diplomatic measures to protect Indian nationals from false recruitment tactics. They urge the Indian government to address unemployment issues domestically to prevent youth from seeking dubious opportunities abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)