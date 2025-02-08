Left Menu

Baltic States Electrically Break Free from Russia

The three Baltic states—Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—have disconnected their electricity systems from Russia's power grid and synchronized with the EU's grid. This move marks a significant step towards energy independence, reducing vulnerabilities to Russian influence through energy. The transition was smooth and completed following thorough preparations.

Updated: 08-02-2025 13:32 IST
The Baltic states have taken a historic step by disconnecting their electricity systems from Russia's power grid, the operators announced on Saturday. This strategic move aligns the countries more closely with the European Union, increasing both energy security and regional integration.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, after years of preparations marred by political debate, successfully synchronized with the EU's grid on Sunday. Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas highlighted the long-sought control the countries now possess over their energy sources, following the momentum gained after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

With this decoupling, the Baltic states sever the final link with Russia, having already stopped electricity purchases in response to Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The move not only strengthens the EU's collective energy framework but also signifies the reduced ability of Russia to wield energy as a geopolitical tool, according to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

